Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9: The aftermath for Jack, Keeley

As we get prepared for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there are a lot of possible stories to look out for. It goes without saying, but that includes Keeley’s future.

So is Jack going to be back after walking out in episode 8? That remains to be seen, but her departure was brutal. She could not accept the fact that Keeley wasn’t sorry for the intimate video from her past, and that she would not go along with what she wanted. Jack may not be used to being told “no” much in her life, and it is something that she may need to process down the road.

For the time being, there is no confirmation that Jack will be back on the show. However, Jodi Balfour told Vulture recently what she thinks her character is going to feel about her decision down the line:

I really think Jack leaves and is reeling from what just happened, where in that moment, her reactivity is based on a lifetime of conditioning in very certain circumstances where protocols and her very prestigious lifestyle have made for a certain limited point of view. The connection they had was very real; I think they were falling in love, big-time. And I imagine that Jack will continue to walk through her life with a lot of regret, and will hopefully begin to unpack what was going on for her in that moment, that she couldn’t see past this very patriarchal, shaming point of view to be the support to this woman she was falling in love with.

Ultimately, we tend to think this relationship is probably done. It is hard to imagine that we’re going to see the two of them together after all of this … though we also may be saying this on the basis of wanting to root for Keeley and Roy. There is no confirmation this will happen, but let’s cross our fingers and hope for the best.

