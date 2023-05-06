Fire Country season 1 episode 20: What happened to Vince’s dad?

Tonight on Fire Country season 1 episode 20, we were introduced to Walter Leone, Vince and Luke’s dad. What did he bring to the table? Well, let’s just say that he started some metaphorical fires of his own.

When we were first introduced to this character, he was ailing in some ways. He needed an operation, but he also came harboring some secrets. Take, for example, that Vince previously cheated on Sharon. The look on Luke’s face upon hearing this certainly said a lot, didn’t it? What made this even crazier is that Vince still needed his dad’s help after a mine got blocked, causing many people to be trapped inside. As Sharon noted, the guy has the mind of a steel trap.

Of course, the biggest thing that we’ve learned about the Leone family over time is that it’s complicated. We have a hard time thinking that this is going to change.

(Photo: CBS.)

