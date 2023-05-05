9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale spoilers: TK and Carlos’ wedding

As we prepare for the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale on Fox, we 100% know there is a lot great stuff ahead. After all, we’re going to see TK and Carlos’ wedding take place!

In so many ways, we recognize that this is the big moment that so many have been looking forward to with this show all season. We hope that there is some romance and a few sentimental moments included throughout. With all of this said, we are 100% still very-much concerned over the fact that something bad could still happen. It may not be tied to either one of them directly (time will tell), but consider this — when was there a TV wedding where everything went according to plan? That’s just not that much of a common thing.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale synopsis below, and remember that this is a two-hour event!

Owen is conflicted when his brother Robert (guest star Chad Lowe) asks him for help; Judd and Grace face a family crisis; As T.K. and Carlos prepare for their wedding day tragedy strikes in the all-new “Best of Men” / “In Sickness and In Health” 4th season finale episodes of 9-1-1: Lone Star airing Tuesday, May 16 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-417/418) (TV-14 L, V)

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the tail end of this?

From our vantage point, this is the sort of thing that feels almost inevitable. How could there not be? We are talking here about a show that has delivered a series of big shocks over the years, and this is the top way to ensure that everyone keeps watching.

Of course, this is where we remind you that even though 9-1-1: Lone Star has been renewed, this is a super-strange situation where it is staying on Fox, whereas the original series is moving to ABC.

Related – Want to get more moving into Tuesday’s new episode?

What do you think we will see over the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 finale on Fox?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! After that, keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







