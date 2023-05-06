Is Vanessa Ray leaving Blue Bloods, and what is the present status of her character Eddie Janko? Of course, we have a lot to wonder here.

The first thing that is really worth discussing here first is why we were worried in the first place. Based on some of the previews that we saw for “Fire Drill,” we know that the character faced modified duty or some other punishment after an incident in the field at a protest. She was being accused of police brutality, and the character was aware that there may need to be some changes to her status while everything was sorted out.

Did this mean that she was going to be booted off the force? Hardly, and that’s something that we saw emphasized through a lot of previews for this episode. There was no reason to think that Eddie’s job was in danger forever, though a lot of that is based on our own feeling that she would not be the sort to do something like intentionally violate some important rules. That’s just not a part of her DNA. We tended to think this situation was complicated or different than the complaint suggested.

One other reason to be confident about the character’s future? Entering this episode, there was no evidence that Vanessa was departing the show for good.

What happened tonight?

Refresh for more updates during the episode!

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Blue Bloods, including other updates on what lies ahead

As we prepared for tonight’s Blue Bloods episode, were you worried about the future of Vanessa Ray?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back — there are more great updates on the way.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







