Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? We recognize that there was a hiatus last week, but are we now on the other side of this?

Well, there’s no real sense in beating around the bush here, so let’s just go ahead and share some good stuff! You are going to have a chance to see the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama on the air shortly with a story titled “Fire Drill,” and we do tend to think there’s a lot of great stuff coming on throughout. This is a story where Danny and Baez take on a difficult case, Jamie collaborates with the fire department, and Eddie’s future is somewhat in a precarious position.

Want to learn more? Well, all you have to do is check out the full Blue Bloods season 13 episode 19 synopsis below:

“Fire Drill” – Jamie partners with the FDNY to find the arsonist responsible for a massive fire at an NYPD evidence storage facility. Also, Danny and Baez feel the ripples of the storage facility fire when all the evidence against a cartel leader Danny brought to justice is destroyed; Anthony asks Erin to let him lead on a murder case when his friend is killed; and Eddie asks Frank to put her on modified duty following her divisive arrest of an anti-cop protestor at a rally, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What’s coming on the other side of this?

There are two more installments after this one before the show is off on hiatus, and then the difficult wait begins to get some more news all about season 14. With the writers’ strike currently underway we should at least temper a lot of expectations as to when filming would begin; originally, the plan was July, but who knows precisely what is going to happen now?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

