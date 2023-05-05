Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 8 (finale): Who’s in huge danger?

Rabbit Hole season 1 episode 8 is poised to be the huge finale on Paramount+ and for everyone curious, there is a lot of danger ahead.

So where do we start things off here? Well, let’s just say that the attempts to stop Crowley once and for all could have some serious consequences. We could see a lot of back and forth between Weir and his enemies — but in the process of that, it is also possible that some surprising people start to get a little more caught in the crosshairs.

Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale synopsis below:

Weir is forced to play his final ace when Crowley’s nefarious psyop to win support of the Shared Data Act and hijack democracy succeeds. But Crowley’s counter puts both Liv and Ben in mortal danger.

How much will be wrapped up in the finale?

Our hope here is that ultimately, the Crowley story is wrapped up overall by the conclusion of this episode. We’re not really sure that this is the sort of story that needs to continue in perpetuity, mostly because it is hard to know what the value in that would be. To us personally, we think that there can still be a second season devoted to some other subjects if the show decides to tie a bow around some of this, and then also leave open other possible topics to explore.

Given that so much of this show is built around the nexus of tech and danger, we do think a second season based around AI would be interesting — that is, if we get a Rabbit Hole season 2. For now, nothing is confirmed.

Is there anything that you are most intrigued to check out over the Rabbit Hole season 1 finale?

Do you think there’s going to be some sort of big cliffhanger at the end? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some further updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

