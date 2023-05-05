Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9: After these deaths…

As we wait around to see Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 9 arrive on Starz, we tend to think things are going to get crazy. After all, is the entire show changing now leading into the final episodes of the year?

Well, we certainly do think that everything has changed for Davis MacLean. While he had multiple reasons for doing what he did, his brother was one of them. Now, his brother is gone. So is Cooper Saxe — he may have been a traitor to Davis in the end, but he was a big part of his legal practice. Trying to pick up the pieces is not going to be easy.

With Method Man’s character so distraught and potentially distracted, you can argue that Tariq, Monet, and other characters are more vulnerable than they have been in a rather long time. The RICO investigation is heating up, and this has been one of the more shrewd campaigns we’ve seen in a rather long time from a group of feds known largely for incompetence. Blanca in particular has shown herself to be one of the most qualified people to take on some of these characters, and we know that she can be pretty darn relentless.

So with all of this in mind, we do think that the stakes are higher than ever moving into everything that is coming up next. We are of course anticipating that there is a lot of drama down the road, just as we are anticipating another possible death or two. That just happens with this show a lot of the time right.

Of course, we wish that the promo gave away a little bit more, but what more do you need beyond characters being in danger of going away for a while? Effie is certainly feeling it right now after Lauren made it clear that she was the one who tried to kill her.

