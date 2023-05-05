Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8: Is Theo Rollins dead?

The final minutes of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8 have to be among the craziest we have seen in quite some time. After all, just think about what happened to Theo Rollins.

The moment that Redman was cast as David MacLean’s brother on the show, we were excited. However, that’s before he became one of the most tragic figures within the entire franchise. Theo is a guy who spent most of his life going to prison to protect his brother, mostly so that he could be on the outside and make a name for himself. When he was released, he was actually angry — in Theo’s mind, Davis had wrecked just about everything. He wanted nothing to do with him.

Unfortunately, in Theo’s mind there was also no real reason to live once he was on the outside. He also knew that he didn’t have much time and wasn’t undergoing his treatments. That led to even more tragedy. First, he killed Saxe; then, he took his own life while Davis watched on in utter shock and heartbreak. (Side note: This has to be the best performance we’ve ever seen from Method Man on this show.) Losing someone right before your eyes is soul-crushing, especially when it’s someone you worked so hard for so many years to help. Davis looked forward to the day when he could see his brother on the outside; now, he is gone.

So what happens next? Well, Davis will have to explain what happened to both his brother and to Saxe, and the latter’s death raises another big problem, as well: Saxe claims that with him gone, Tariq will never be able to find his family. This obviously elevates the stakes of the next couple of episodes.

With that, can you believe there are only two left?

Related – Is Cooper Saxe 100% gone on Power Book II: Ghost season 3?

What did you think about Theo Rollins’ death on Power Book II: Ghost season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back around for some other updates.

(Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







