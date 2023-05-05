Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3: Is Kathy Stabler alive?

Is Kathy Stabler alive on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3? What was with the end of tonight’s episode?

If you were freaking out about you saw in the closing minutes of tonight’s installment, there is really just one thing that we can say: You are far from alone! This was a shocking outcome to see Kathy Stabler (Isabel Gillies) sitting alone in that room as Elliot walked in.

So what do we make of it? Of course, we wondered for a moment if this was some crazy twist that brought her back from the grave. However, Law & Order: Organized Crime is not supernatural, and nor do they often trick people for years that someone is dead when they are not. We do think that much of what we’re seeing right now is going on in Stabler’s mind, and for a couple of different reasons.

First and foremost, consider all of the post-traumatic stress that Christopher Meloni’s character has dealt with — or not dealt with — over the past few years. He rarely slows down, so in that way, being haunted by his late wife is a signal of grief that he has not tackled. His mind may also be continuously struggling with the next phase of his life after Kathy, even now.

So how is he going to work his way through this moving forward? That feels like a hard thing to answer, given that this sort of pain does not resolve itself easily. It’s possible that the final episodes of this season could be about Elliot finally turning the page — and we sure hope so! Doesn’t this man deserve happiness after everything he has gone through over the years? Could it be with Olivia Benson? Time will certainly tell.

Related – Get some more news regarding Law & Order: Organized Crime, including the big crossover coming up next

What did you think about the events of Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 20 tonight on NBC?

Do you think that Kathy is a ghost, a hallucination, or something else super-bizarre? Share right now in the comments.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







