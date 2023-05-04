Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 21: A crossover!

As we prepare to see Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 21 on NBC, there is a lot to be intrigued about based on what we’re hearing.

First of all, there is a crossover-of-sorts coming with this show and SVU, as Mariska Hargitay will be appearing in this hour (titled “Shadowerk”). It is 100% worth noting here that this is not the only crossover that you’re going to get between these shows, as a lot of this could also be tied to the upcoming finales for both of these shows. Not only that, but Amanda Rollins could get involved! If you miss Kelli Giddish as much as we do, then you should be thrilled that the end of the season is revisiting that character.

Below, you can check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 episode 21 synopsis with more insight as to what lies ahead:

05/11/2023 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : When DNA from an SVU rape investigation connects to an OCCB unsolved murder, Stabler and Benson uncover a revenge-for-hire scheme on the dark web. While Bell and Jet follow the money trail to expose the website’s anonymous creator, Stabler asks Professor Rollins for help with a key clue. TV-14

Will this story carry directly over to the finale for both shows?

We don’t want to give anything major away but based on what we know right now, it certainly seems as though there is a good possibility that this happens. We are excited for that, but we are equally excited to learn more about how both of these shows will end.

Also, for Organized Crime in general, don’t be super-shocked if season 4 is the most serialized version that we have seen so far. There has to be a reason for the shortened episode order, right? We tend to think so.

