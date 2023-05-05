The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 6: Where is Bailey?

As you prepare for The Last Thing He Told Me season 1 episode 6 on Apple TV+ next week, all questions are on Bailey. How can they not be?

After all, let’s think of the story in the following way. Hannah’s stepdaughter ran away at the end of episode 5, with her primary motive being quite simple: Getting answers about her dad. There is absolutely a lot of irony in this whole situation, not that Hannah is fully aware of this at the moment. If she had just stayed around the hotel long enough, she could’ve gotten some of those answers! She could have learned her father’s real name, and then also understood more of why they left Austin and took on totally new identities — self-preservation. As it turns out, Bailey’s mom was actually a part of a very dangerous family, and bar owner Charlie seems to be a part of that in some way.

Through episode 6, the whole idea of this show changes to a certain degree. For most of the past several weeks, the #1 purpose here was watching Hannah and Bailey try to get information. A lot of that information is now out there. While we don’t quite know exactly what happened to Owen, we know the reason for some of his secrets. With that, this becomes a story of survival. Not only does Hannah have to find Owen, but she also has to find her way out of the city.

In the end, let’s just say that this is probably going to be the most action-packed episode we’ve had a chance to see so far this season. We are pretty darn curious to see how things shape out from start to finish.

Oh, and we totally are expecting some sort of cliffhanger that helps set the stage for the finale.

