So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 20: The last before finale

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see So Help Me Todd season 1 episode 20 — and absolutely, this one will be special. This is the penultimate episode of the season, and just about everything is going to be important in some form moving into the finale.

So what makes this particular episode special? Well, Margaret’s got a difficult case, Lyle has a new love interest, and you are also going to have a chance to see The Blacklist alum Laila Robins back in an incredibly important role.

Want to know more? Then all you have to do is check out the season 1 episode 20 synopsis below:

“More Fang for Your Chuck” – Margaret must represent Chuck when he faces 20 years in federal prison after being accused of fixing a cash prize giveaway at the Portland Widows hockey game. Also, Lyle finds a new love interest in a forensic accountant and Allison asks Susan to be her divorce lawyer, on the CBS Original drama SO HELP ME TODD, Thursday, May 11 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.*

Is there at least a chance that the events of this episode will set the stage for the finale? We wouldn’t rule it out! If nothing else, we do tend to think that this is a story that will bring us to some very interesting places story-wise and we’re happy to see how that carries through for some of these characters.

In the end, we know that there is a So Help Me Todd season 2 coming and in that sense, there isn’t as much to worry about. Yet, at the same time can you blame us if we are still worried that a huge shocker is coming up?

