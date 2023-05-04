Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 21: The last before finale

Next week on NBC, you are going to have a chance to see Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 21 — so what is coming up?

Well, first and foremost, we should start by noting that “Bad Things” is the title for this installment … and doesn’t sound ominous? This is the final episode before the finale, and it could set the stage for quite a bit.

Want to get a few more details on the case at hand? Then go ahead and check out the Law & Order: SVU season 24 episode 21 synopsis:

05/11/2023 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Benson and Carisi are baffled when a series of assaults have the same M.O. but different DNA at each crime scene. Muncy believes Elias Olsen has struck again and is determined to prove it. TV-14

What can we say about what lies ahead here?

Well, let’s just say that following this, Mariska Hargitay is also going to be a part of the next new episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime, and there could be some sort of epic crossover event between the two shows through the end of the season. Our hope personally is that this is where we start to get some more information about a lot of different things, including whether or not a more romantic connection can stabilize for good with Benson and Stabler. It is clear that a lot of people want it; also, the writers have really taken their time getting to this point! With that in mind, we do tend to think that there could be a rather exciting payoff in the end.

For the time being, we don’t want to assume anything too drastic just because we have been let down here and there in the past — still, we really can’t help but think that it would allow both of these shows to look and feel different moving forward.

