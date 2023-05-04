Big Brother 25: CBS starts promoting it — and early!

Even though the standard TV season is not even over yet, CBS is starting their promo push for Big Brother 25 already. What is going on here? Let’s just say that there are some interesting things to talk through!

First and foremost, let’s note a new post from the network’s official Twitter, one where they are requesting questions for what could be a Q&A featuring host Julie Chen Moonves. Why start this up now? Well, there is a chance that they could be starting the season earlier … or, they are just trying to get prepared further on in advance.

As we’ve noted already, it does make at least a small amount of sense for the network to consider some early promotion for this show, and for a multitude of reasons. For starters, it can get people excited about a show that is going to be even more essential for CBS this summer. We wouldn’t be shocked if they do opt for 100 days again due to the writers’ strike — even if that doesn’t impact a lot of their summer programming, it is still something that can be an anchor and a safety net.

Also, don’t be surprised if the network also considers something else within the franchise for the fall as filler content, whether it be another celebrity season or some other shorter event. It remains to be seen how long the WGA strike is going to last and in general, we do tend to think that alternative programming is going to be prominent much as it was during the last strike in the 2007-08 season.

One other thing…

Why is there a clamoring for returning players? Haven’t we learned from season 22 that this isn’t always a good thing?

Do you think we could be getting Big Brother 25 a little bit sooner than expected?

