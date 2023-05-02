Big Brother 25 premiere date: Could it be bumped up earlier?

Is there a chance that Big Brother 25 could end up premiering a little bit earlier than expected on CBS? Let’s just say there is a lot of conversation currently online.

So what is the big source of this? Let’s just say that it is tied to the news that a writers’ strike is officially underway as of midnight on May 2, which means that there is going to be a more urgent need for programming across the board. While this strike will not impact some scripted content that has already been filmed, it will minimize the presence of late-night shows and some other programs that are either in development or currently shooting. Everything is about to get a little more unclear.

This is where Big Brother 25 comes into play. The last time there was a lengthy WGA strike during the 2007-08 season, it led to Big Brother 9, arguably the most unhinged season in the history of the franchise. It is the sort that some have tried to block out of their brains, whereas others remember it fondly.

If you did not know, we will be covering Big Brother 25 this summer! We also have a Patreon where you can get exclusive content and other great benefits in addition to our discussions on the live feeds on YouTube. Check out our video below for more.

The premiere dates for Big Brother have fluctuated here and there over the years. For a while, the show was kicking off in late June, before switching to early July and a slightly shorter format over the past few years. With the WGA strike, however, we would not be shocked in the event that the date is bumped up a little bit earlier in the year. That would offer CBS some more programming, and we wouldn’t be stunned if the series approached 100 days again.

However, some of this could also depend on if we get day one feeds … which is another big component to all of this, as well. Let’s just say that there is a lot going on here, and we hope more information will come out by the end of the month.

Just know that Big Brother 25 is 100% coming; there is no reason to be concerned over that.

What do you think: Should Big Brother 25 air earlier this year?

Share in the comments, and also come back for other updates you don’t want to miss!

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







