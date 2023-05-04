Station 19 season 6 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you curious to dive into the world of Station 19 season 6 episode 17 on ABC? Well, there is a lot to prepare for here! This installment is not only the penultimate one of the spring, but it is also going to feature a long-awaited story: The election! We’ve seen attention paid to this story all season long, and for a multitude of different reasons. Whoever wins here will not only shape the future of the station, but also all of Seattle overall.

To get a few more details on that, plus also big-time questions over who will be the next Captain, check out the full Station 19 season 6 episode 17 synopsis below:

It’s election day at Station 19, with all eyes on the mayoral race. Andy, Theo and Sullivan vie to be named captain, and Vic forges an unexpected bond after going rogue.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Are we going to get full resolution to a lot of these stories?

For the time being, let’s just say that we are fairly optimistic and for a handful of different reasons. After all, it makes the finale more of an open canvas where a lot of different things could end up being explored.

Of course, there is also another interesting idea well worth thinking about right now: We could see the Mayoral storyline resolved next week, and then the Captaincy reserved for the finale. That way, you’ve got a couple of different things to be excited about on both fronts.

We know that there’s a season 7 coming to ABC at some point (though it could be delayed thanks to a writers’ strike) — with this in mind, we realize that a good bit of patience may be required here in terms of getting on the other side of big cliffhangers.

What do you most want to see moving into Station 19 season 6 episode 17?

How do you think that this will set the stage for the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







