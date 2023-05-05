Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: Is Shauna’s baby dead?

We will admit that entering Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6, we had all sorts of terrible fears regarding Shauna’s baby. How in the world could you not? The child was not referenced in any of the present-day stories, and that was easily enough to make us anxious that something terrible happened along the way.

So what did we learn today? Well, let’s just say it’s news that is not going to make anyone feel easier about the sort of trauma and pain these characters went through in the wilderness.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

There is no sense in dragging this on further: Shauna’s baby is dead. After waking from a terrible nightmare when she thought her son was being eaten by her teammates, she awoke to the news that the child did not make it. Her tears and pain were nothing short of heartbreaking, as she realized after giving birth that there was nothing she wanted more than to make sure that her son was okay. This sorrow and tragedy she feels are probably one of the reasons why she seems so detached from her family in the present; after what she went through here, how can you view the world the same way at all?

The reason Shauna does not talk about this in the present is likely because it is far too sad, and this just furthers all of her suffering in this timeline. At the end of last season, she lost her best friend in Jackie. Now, she’s also lost her baby, and there are still some other terrible things that could be happening down the road.

(Also, let’s give Coach Ben absolutely zero credit here — despite being a health teacher, he refused to do anything to help with the birth, claiming that all he did at school was insert a tape.)

Related – Has any work been done already on Yellowjackets season 3?

What did you think about the overall events on Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6?

Are you shocked that the situation around Shauna’s baby has already been resolved? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: Showtime.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







