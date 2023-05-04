Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6: Final ‘Qui’ expectations

There are a few things well worth discussing in regards to Yellowjackets season 2 episode 6 right now, but let’s start off with this: It is coming back tonight! We know that the Showtime drama was off the air last week but in the hours ahead, you will see an installment titled “Qui” that should be stuffed full of drama.

Also, there is a chance that we could finally get some answers on a long-simmering question — what happened to Shauna’s baby? The end of episode 5 strongly suggested that some answers are coming.

While we know the official season 2 episode 5 synopsis is a little kitschy, there are some hints to be mined from it:

Trapped inside on a snow day, the Yellowjackets revisit the highlights, humiliations and traumas of Health Class. Tai and Van help each other rewind, Misty explores joining a classic Cosmic American tribute band, Lisa helps Natalie carp the day, and Shauna gets a pop-quiz on her cookie-reading assignment.

Now, we know that the Yellowjackets could all rally around Shauna to help her, but we’re still immensely worried by what happens here. After all, this baby has never been fully mentioned in the present, and that’s something we cannot suddenly forget about.

As far as the present goes…

The most exciting thing right now is what we’ve seen teased in some sneak previews already — a reunion between a lot of the adult characters. What is going to happy when Lottie, Van, Taissa, Shauna, Natalie, and Misty are all in the same space? It feels like some ominous forces are at play, but are they the same ones that existed out in the wilderness? These are the sort of things that you are inevitably left to wonder, at least for the time being.

