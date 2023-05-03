Yellowjackets season 2 finale spoilers: ‘Desperate’ times ahead

We don’t think that it will come as a shock that the Yellowjackets season 2 finale is going to feature some crazy stuff, especially in the past. However, the craziest stuff is more than likely still to come!

Can you really be surprised about this? We know that everyone is starving and suffering in this timeline, but the worst is still to come. After all, we have yet to even truly arrive to the Antler Queen era. Isn’t that when things are truly going to hit the fan?

Of course, we are well aware of the fact that there are only so many things that the show is going to share in advance. However, in a new interview with Digital Spy, costume designer Amy Parris offers up a clue as to where things will be going, at least from an aesthetic point of view:

“When I first watched season one, I thought, well they definitely wanted to give season two somewhere to go you know, and to get even dirtier … Up until I think [episodes] seven and eight, the characters are still looking relatively clean-ish. I mean they’re dirty, but you’ll really see in [episode] nine, they just get like roughed up and they really are depraved and sad and desperate.

“So it really starts kind of mellow and minor and goes a little crazy by the end, just so you could see the progression of how dirty and messy and gross and smelly they’d be at this point.”

We imagine that from a visual standpoint, this will all make the finale a bit more striking — also, we tend to think that by the end of the season, everyone could be closer to spring. With that in mind, isn’t it possible that everything will be super-muddy and gross? That’s at least another thing to think about right now.

Oh, and of course the possibility that more characters could die…

How crazy do you think things are going to be entering the Yellowjackets season 2 finale on Showtime?

