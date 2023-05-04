Big Brother Canada 11: Was Renee Mior evicted?

Entering tonight’s new Big Brother Canada 11 episode on Global, we had a pretty clear indication as to what exactly was going to happen. In the end, we anticipated that Renee Mior was going to be evicted in fifth place.

Given how Renee started the season, both being on the block and developing a reputation as a poor competition performer, it’s actually rather impressive that she got this far in the game. Also, she had a reasonable case in the final two! She is pretty well-regarded as a social player among everyone else in the house, and we do think she would fare okay in some of the mental challenges at the end of the season.

Her eviction, however, is the result of her not winning when it mattered the most, and also Ty wanting to chip away one of Claudia’s primary allies from her. This is a move that made a good bit of sense in his mind, and since Anika held the tiebreaking vote, Claudia would be powerless to stop it. It’s hard going to the jury this late in the game, but this is what we anticipated taking place.

So did this actually happen tonight? After an eventful episode with an auction and a jury segment, we saw her voted out 2-1. Anika was forced to break the tie and, of course, she kept Daniel. Renee did try her best to campaign, but really, her exit is a consequence of (in part) how the Double Eviction was mishandled. Also, of course, not winning comps when it mattered the most.

Now, we are left with a final four of Ty, Daniel, Claudia, and Anika. There is a bit of unpredictability here — while Ty’s comp wins have impressed the jury, Santina still thinks that he’s had “dirty” moves.

Related – Be sure to see some other discussions from the world of Big Brother Canada 11, including our latest interview with Kuzie

Entering tonight’s new Big Brother Canada 11 episode, did you expect Renee to be sent packing?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







