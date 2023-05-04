Big Brother Canada 11: Where is the new Digital Daily?

If you are out there looking for the latest Big Brother Canada 11 Digital Daily, we more than understand — so, where is it?

Well, this is where we do have a little bit of bad news: There is no daily today. You’re going to have a chance to see the final five eviction tonight on Global, and we do have a reasonable sense already of what is going to happen.

Really, ever since Ty won the Veto, it was pretty apparent what we were going to see transpire. His plan was to use it on Claudia, who he seems to be locked in on when it comes to an endgame plan. It’s pretty funny that these two have spent a lot of the season not fully trusting each other and yet, they may need to rely on each other further at this point. Daniel was nominated by Anika by default, and either he or Renee will be leaving the game tonight.

So what is going to happen here? Well, this isn’t altogether hard to figure out — we are going to see the grand departure of Renee in fifth place. Ty wants her out to ensure that Claudia has nowhere else to go, and since Anika holds the tiebreaker vote, Claudia ultimately does not matter in this situation. Both Daniel and Anika are likely to work together coming up, but Ty likely feels like he can beat either one of them when push comes to shove.

We’ve said this before but it’s certainly worth repeating — despite playing a pretty terrible social game, Ty likely wins at this point if he gets to the end. The only way for him to make it there? Probably win a lot of competitions. Whoever takes him out, if someone does, will probably be the winner in that scenario.

