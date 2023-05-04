A Million Little Things series finale: More on Gary’s legacy

Following the events of last night’s A Million Little Things series finale, we imagine that you are feeling pretty darn emotional. How can you not? This is a show that has delivered a lot of powerful moments for quite some time, and it culminated with the death of Gary.

In a way, we know that this possibility was always there, and we knew entering the finale, as well, that this would be the end for this character. His cancer had spread to the point where he wanted to go out on his own terms. There were plenty of tears and yet, the finale ended with a flash-forward that showed further that life went on and Gary’s positivity had spread and made a tremendous impact on others?

So how will James Roday Rodriguez himself remember this character? How does he view his overall legacy? Here is some of what the actor (who also co-wrote the finale) had to say to TV Insider:

A guy who picked himself up by the bootstraps and realized that he was wasting his life and that he needed to start living and he needed to open his heart and take things in, be a better friend, be a better partner. Proof that someone in middle age can actually change, can evolve, can let love in. If you look at him at the beginning and where we started and now, he made real changes in his life, and it’s proof that no matter what kind of adversity you face or where you come from, you can do that. You can find reasons to change, you can let love in, and I think he’s a good case study for that.

We do wonder what James will do next, especially since the possibilities here are pretty endless. We do imagine he’ll do some more directing, though of course we’d love to see another Psych movie at some point down the road. How can we not want that?

