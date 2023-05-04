Bupkis season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock?

Following the show’s big premiere today on Peacock, can you expect a Bupkis season 2 renewal to happen down the road? Or, are we likely facing a situation here where this show is done after a single year?

Well, let’s just start off by saying that if there’s any show that the streaming service wants to be a big hit, it’s probably this one and for a multitude of different reasons. First and foremost, Pete Davidson is one of the biggest stars that there is within the NBCUniversal family. We tend to think that the former Saturday Night Live cast member could, in theory, have years’ worth of stories to tell on this show. This is, after all, basically his own version of Curb Your Enthusiasm. That show tends to come back whenever Larry David wants it to, and this could be the case here.

Ultimately, the future of Bupkis will be dependent first and foremost on total viewership, plus how many people watch the first season all the way through. We do think that there could be a chance this show blows up over the next week or so, even though we know the promotional campaign is somewhat muted in the midst of everything going on right now with the writers’ strike.

In the end, though, we still anticipate that viewers will find this show if they are interested. Is Pete a pretty polarizing comedian? Sure, and a lot of that is due to his celebrity status more so than his actual act. He’s got a pretty fascinating story to tell given everything that happened to him before even becoming a household name, and a lot of that is reflective in the highs and lows you see with this particular show.

Hopefully, we’ll at least have a chance to learn more about a season 2 over the next few months. Due to the strike, Peacock may not need to rush anything along.

Do you want to see a Bupkis season 2 renewal happen down the road at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







