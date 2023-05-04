The Flash season 9: Is Dr. Malcolm Gilmore Cobalt Blue?

Did the end of tonight’s The Flash season 9 episode deliver what was a proper introduction to the Cobalt Blue supervillain?

Well, let’s just say that it feels that way — and also, that they did this while feeling reasonably true to the comics at the same exact time. After all, Malcolm is the name of the comic-book iteration of this character. While not everything may be exactly true to form, the writers did a good job throwing in a lot of different variables and doing a good job with it.

From here, though, we really have to hope that there are opportunities to do some cool stuff with the TV version of Cobalt Blue, who has to be one of the most dangerous characters we’ve seen in this universe. Yet, that is for sure saying a lot given everyone who we have seen on here over the years.

Now, we know that the series finale has really been pitched in a lot of ways as this big, epic four-part event. What that really means here is that everything you saw tonight is going to bleed into what we see moving forward. We’re going to get more of a proper Cobalt Blue in the future — that much feels clear.

The one big bummer that we have

Why didn’t we get to this point sooner? Well, think about that for a moment. There was so much that the writers could have thrown in here to make this arc last another episode or two. We’re sure that with it being only four episodes, it could feel a little bit like a movie. However, we do still wonder what could have been.

If nothing else, though, doesn’t this cliffhanger really set the stage for everything that could be coming up next?

What did you think about tonight’s The Flash season 9 episode, and also the introduction of Cobalt Blue?

