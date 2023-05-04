Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: Is it delayed?

Has the premiere date for a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date been delayed? Or, should our expectations be different? Well, let’s just say that there are a few different things that we should be aware of as of right now.

So where do we start off here? Let’s just note that if nothing else, the filming timeline is not going to be what it once was. As we’ve noted in the past, the original plan was for the cast and crew to be back at some point in April. However, TVLine reports that this was changed to June, and that was before the writers’ strike even began.

Because of what’s happening within the world of the WGA, everything is now up in the air and that means, at least for now, that a potential premiere date could be in flux. Our hope is still that there’s a chance we could see it this year, but it really comes down to the writers getting the fair deal that they deserve. The longer this lasts, the more pressure may be felt by the networks and corporations to make something happen.

At this point, we certainly know that there is a real eagerness for everyone to get Criminal Minds: Evolution back — after all, how can they not given what we saw at the end of the first season? We are talking here about an enormous cliffhanger involving the mysterious organization Gold Star, and that’s without mentioning our hope that we could see another former cast member at some point down the road. Let’s just hope for the best with that, shall we? There are SO many exciting stories still worth telling.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

