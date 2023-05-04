Survivor 44 episode 11 preview: Carolyn wants revenge!

Are you ready to see what lies ahead on Survivor 44 episode 11? We tend to think that the rest of the season will be crazy. Doesn’t it have to be? There are a lot of big players and because of that, there is potential for a lot of twists and turns.

With Frannie gone from the game, who is the biggest threat at this point? Well, that’s another interesting subject that is up for debate.

So what did we learn from watching the preview for what lies ahead? Well, first and foremost, Carolyn is completely losing it on the other side of Tribal Council. Meanwhile, Carson’s game is going to be in big trouble, and Danny is claiming that he is going to take over.

This is going to be the moment where Carolyn has to strike back, and of course, we’re excited to see where things are going to happen as we move forward from here on out. We really don’t think she is a good person to cross based on the body of work we’ve seen. She also still has that immunity idol that nobody knows about as of yet.

The best thing about this season

It’s unpredictable! Isn’t that what we want? Of course, the irony here is that in saying this, we do actually wonder if anyone other than Carolyn and Yam Yam has a real case for winning at this point. The editing for a lot of other players right now just feels a little bit uneven — even with Carson, who has been a big strategic player for a while, it really feels like we are being set up for a pretty dramatic fall here in the near future.

