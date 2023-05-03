The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 11: Final ahead!

As you get prepared for The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 11 on Paramount+, there’s a ton to be excited about. After all, the final is right around the corner! It seems as though there’s going to be at least one more challenge and elimination, and what we do at least like for now is that there are a wide array of contestants left from all over the globe.

Also, there’s a LOT of potential for some serious betrayals to happen — which shouldn’t come as a huge shock, given that there have been so many different alliances. It’s felt for a good while that there was a serious chance for things to go south at just about every turn.

Want to get a few more details now as we prepare for the future? Then go ahead and check out the official The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

The deal-making gets dirty and teams find themselves making promises they can’t keep as the Final approaches. A conflicted competitor must destroy a friendship in order to survive.

Who are the favorites right now to win?

It’s funny, but we still can’t get over just how funny it would be if we were to see Danny & Tori win the whole thing after spending so much time at odds over the course of the season. Wouldn’t it be a great arc to see them work together when it matters the most?

At least one of the best things about where the show stands at the moment is that most of the group feels pretty darn balanced — because of this, it feels like there are a lot of interesting different directions we could see the story take.

What do you most want to see moving into The Challenge: World Championship season 1 episode 11?

