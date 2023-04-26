Next week on The Challenge: World Championship we’re going to have a chance to see season 1 episode 10, so what lies ahead now?

One of the things that we’ll say right now about this season is that there is still a TON of uncertainty week in and week out as to what’s going to happen. You can say that there are some dominant teams and a larger alliance, but how can you be confident as to who is going to win?

Here’s the funniest thing that is on our mind right now: Is it possible that Danny & Tori are the favorites, despite all their dysfunction? Both are recent winners within the franchise, they are really strong individually, and they also clearly know how to play the game strategically. After all, they worked to set up the elimination of Tristan & Kellyanne in a pretty smart way with some help of a few other players.

Yet, at this point we’re at a spot in the competition where it is all based on individually challenges and one bad week can change anything. There are no clear duds among the remaining competitors and as we get closer to the end, there are going to be some big betrayals that happens. That just feels largely inevitable at this point.

As for other contenders…

Given that Darrell & Kiki just won a top elimination challenge, we have a hard time necessarily ruling them out. Meanwhile, there also needs to be a certain amount of attention paid to Troy & Kaycee, even if they have only been together a short period of time.

No matter what happens at the end of The Challenge: World Championship, let’s just hope for a much better ending than we had for the recent The Challenge USA. Kudos to Danny for winning that alongside Sarah, but that really was a hot mess for a number of the people involved at the end of the day.

