A Million Little Things series finale: How did it end?

We do think it made sense to have infinite questions entering the series finale for A Million Little Things. Yet, at the end of the day there is one question that holds the most value now: How did the show actually end? How were a number of these loose ends tie together?

It was clear even entering this episode (titled “One Big Thing”) that there was going to be some bad news on the Gary front, mostly due to all of the evidence that is out there already. However, we continued to have some hope that there would be some uplifting elements to this final chapter. We do think that was the intention from the moment the creative team got to work on this episode — the theme of this show from the start has been friendship, and we felt like that would echo through every moment of this hour.

Of course, we also anticipated some sort of time jump — after all, doesn’t it make some sense to check on these people a little bit later on down the road? We at least tend to think so.

Rest assured, this article will be updated as the series finale progresses — be sure to refresh the page!

Related – Why are we not getting a season 6 for the show? Let’s dive into that

What did you think was going to happen prior to watching the A Million Little Things series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







