A Million Little Things series finale: Is Gary dead?

We obviously knew entering the series finale for A Million Little Things that there were going to be a wide array of sad moments. That felt pretty inevitable when you consider the journey that we’ve been on with Gary. Last week, he decided to try to live out his final days on his own terms, as opposed to going off somewhere for an experimental treatment that may just cause him more pain and suffering.

So entering this episode titled “One Big Thing,” we imagine that we could be seeing the character on his deathbed — or, that the story could be starting off with him already gone. It was already pretty clear what the ending would be last week, but we didn’t necessarily think that the finale was meant to be a total tear-fest because of it. Gary’s legacy was one of levity and determination, and we thought that these would be the ideas reverberated through the story.

Above all else, we wanted the friendship that he had with a lot of these people to be honored in 100% the right way.

So what actually happened tonight? – Well, be sure to refresh the page during the episode for updates!

Related – Why are we not getting a season 6 for A Million Little Things?

What did you think about how the series finale for A Million Little Things handled Gary?

Go ahead and get some other news right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







