Not Dead Yet season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight on ABC, is there a chance at a Not Dead Yet season 2 renewal? Or, is this going to be one season and done for the Gina Rodriguez series?

We should start off here by noting the following: In general, the television industry is in a great deal of flux right now due to the writers’ strike. While we don’t think that this will have an immediate impact on whether or not a show gets renewed, it could impact a lot when a show comes back on the air.

For Not Dead Yet in particular, we should note that ABC has not decided whether or not they want to order more episodes. We do think that they will try to finalize a decision in the coming weeks, but even if it comes back we could easily be waiting until 2024 to see it. Some of that is due to the aforementioned WGA strike, while another part may just be tied to whatever the network wants to do when it comes to their schedule.

The good news is that based on the numbers alone, there is at least a chance that it could come back. Rodriguez is a proven star who comes with her own following, and ABC has a good history of building comedies out over time. There may also be a feeling that this show is a good fit alongside Abbott Elementary, especially since neither of these shows fit exactly into the mold of what the network has been doing for the past decade. There’s a refreshing quality about them.

Also, ghosts are kind of all the rage these days! Sure, the spirits we see on Not Dead Yet are a little bit different from Ghosts on CBS, but the basic thematic idea is still there. We certainly think that at the end of this season, there will be plenty of room for more stories.

