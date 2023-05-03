Schmigadoon! season 3: Cecily Strong on possible renewal

Is there any chance at all that we get a Schmigadoon! season 3 on Apple TV+ in the future? We think it is fair to wonder, given that the season 2 finale very much felt like it could be a worthy end to the show. After all, just think of everything we got throughout there! Melissa and Josh are now back home, they’re starting a family, and it seems like they’ve gotten much of what they want out of life.

Of course, the thing is that if viewership is strong enough, doesn’t it make sense for the streaming service to want more? The good news we can share, at least right now, is that the door is being left open … even if nothing is confirmed.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, Cecily Strong indicated that “I think there’s always a reason to go back,” hinting that even with closure this season, it doesn’t rule out future stories down the road. Her co-star Keegan-Michael Key ultimately feels the same way:

“Think of how complex a human being is. There are so many reasons why somebody would try to go to this place again, or some new version of this place.”

So, for the time being, continue to hold out hope that there could be some more songs and other great things down the road. This is clearly not something that anyone wants to rule out, so we’ll see what the future holds over the next several months. This is not the sort of show that has to be an annual event; also, with the writers’ strike going at present, it feels all the more clear that even if a renewal were to happen now, it’s not as though scripts could be written. There’s no reason for Apple TV+ to hurry anything along.

