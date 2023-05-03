Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Rebecca, Ted romance evidence!

Are Ted and Rebecca truly endgame at the end of Ted Lasso season 3? Let’s just say that for the time being, there are reasons to wonder.

For a good while now, really ever since the Bantr storyline in season 2, the Apple TV+ show has suggested that Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham’s characters may be right for each other when the dust settles. Clearly, they have a friendly relationship, but there is also a deeper, emotional one where they have been there for each other in some hard times.

Then, go ahead and add to this all the evidence from episode 8 alone.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

So where do we start? How about with the green matchbook that we saw Ted with at the start of the episode? That was a pretty significant clue of where this story could be going, but it was also far from the only one. From here, there was a pretty curious choice within the edit for the episode — right as the lyrics “let her into your heart” from “Hey Jude” were playing, Ted got a text from Rebecca. Add to this the nature of their conversation, where she encouraged him to not dwell on the past and focus on what really matters.

Can you throw in the boat guy in Amsterdam in here? Maybe, as Rebecca realized through that further how she wants to be treated, and there are some similarities between that guy and Ted.

The biggest complication

This is pretty clear: The fact that Ted technically works for her, and we don’t have to tell you how messy this could potentially be. She’s already dealt with these questions once through her relationship with Sam. Why wouldn’t this come up again?

Related – Get more news on what could be coming up next

Do you think that Ted and Rebecca are being set up as endgame on Ted Lasso season 3 at the moment?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other great updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







