Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Keeley’s uncertain future

As we prepare to see Ted Lasso season 3 episode 9 over on Apple TV+, obviously there are a lot of big things to prepare for. That includes for one Keeley Jones, who is going to be facing potentially some hard times with her publicity firm.

The moment that her relationship began with Jack, there were some immediate concerns out there for viewers. After all, think of the uneven power dynamic here — she is one of the main investors in Keeley’s PR firm and if the relationship went south, so could the business relationship between the two. It has to be a significant concern.

At the moment, our fear is that the situation with Jack could be the beginning of the end for Keeley’s business, which also has to deal with the photo leak outright. What is happening to her is without a doubt unfair, but we also do live in this world where a number of cruel things honestly happen to people who do not deserve it. It’s our hope that eventually we see Keeley get to the other side of all of this and if her PR firm isn’t the right place for her to that, she could go more solo or with the help of Barbara and, perhaps, one other person.

Do we think that Roy Kent will have her back? Sure, but he admittedly made quite the mistake by saying what he did to her after learning about the photo leak in the first place.

Above all else, it is abundantly clear right now that the next few episodes are going to be huge for Juno Temple’s character — after all, there is only so much time at this point for us to build towards any potential endgame.

