Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: Isaac learns about Colin

We knew entering Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 that there were bound to be some big reveals, but with Isaac and Colin? Did you see that one coming?

Well, let’s just say that for a while now, we assumed that AFC Richmond would end up learning the truth about his sexuality. However, we don’t think that anyone anticipated that Isaac would find out because of seeing Colin’s phone amidst a mass deletion of their various phones and videos. Isaac ordered this as a result of a massive leak online — which put Keeley at the center of a lot of unfortunate and terrible drama.

We know that there were a number of ways to interpret Isaac’s immediate reaction upon seeing Colin’s phone. Yet, we don’t think that his anger has to do with his teammate’s sexuality. Rather, he feels upset that he has been dishonest with him about a significant part of his life.

Do we think that Isaac is going to get over this? Absolutely we do and with that in mind, we just better be prepared for a lot of emotional stuff. One of the things that Ted Lasso does a rather good job at is painting a picture of male/male friendship, and we do hope that this continues to be the case for the rest of the season. Isaac needs to look at this from Colin’s lens, especially when it comes to the history of men coming out in sports and the judgment that can come along with that.

In general, we do think that transformation is going to be a fantastic theme for the remainder of the season, and it doesn’t matter what characters we are talking about.

What did you think about the story with Colin and Isaac on Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8?

Where do you think the story is going to go? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

