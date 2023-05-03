True Lies season 1 episode 11 spoilers: Last before two-part finale

Do you want to know more about True Lies season 1 episode 11 as we prepare for it next week? Well, it is fair to call this one pivotal! “Unfamiliar Partnerships” is the last episode of the series before we get around to the finale and of course, we imagine that a lot is going to be going on around the Omega Sector. How crazy are things going to be? Well, in a word, very.

In particular, we should note that this episode will be especially pivotal for Harry, as he finds himself struggling in some way between the present and the past.

To get a few more details all about this story right now and how to be prepared, go ahead and check out the full True Lies season 1 episode 11 synopsis below:

“Unfamiliar Partnerships” – When an ex-Omega Sector operative asks the team to help stop the sale of weaponized uranium, Harry finds himself struggling to reconcile his loyalty between his current team and his former comrade, who continually demonstrates some questionable, yet effective, tactics, on the CBS Original series TRUE LIES, Wednesday, May 10 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available on the CBS app and streaming on Paramount+*.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few other surprises that come out of the woodwork! We absolutely think that True Lies needs to do at least another few big things at the end of the day here to get people buzzing — this is, after all, the best way for the parties involved here to ensure that there is more of the story coming down the line.

For the time being, nothing has been confirmed on the future of the series. We do think, though, that we are going to learn over the next couple of weeks.

(Photo: CBS.)

