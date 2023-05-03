The Goldbergs season 11: Why isn’t it happening at ABC?

As we think about tonight’s series finale on ABC, why not take a larger look towards The Goldbergs season 11? Why aren’t we getting it?

For a good while now, think months, we have known that the family comedy was going to be coming to a close. That may not have been something that we wanted, but it does not change the fact that it’s happening. A lot of this is just due to the familiarity we have with this show, and also the cast and crew. We don’t want them to be going anywhere!

At the end of the day, though, The Goldbergs ending after a decade is them still ending on their own terms. ABC is not forcing them out the door, and we actually wonder personally if they would have ended after season 9 under a different set of circumstances. However, after all of the chaos last season including the Jeff Garlin situation, the show may have wanted to go out on their own terms. This gives them the opportunity.

Who knows? We suppose that in theory, this show could always be revived down the road to tell another interesting story or two. While we don’t think that it is going to be thought of as the defining show of the era, it could go down as one of the more underrated — and also one that managed to stay stable and have a dedicated audience without ever getting a ton of publicity. It is a part of a golden age for ABC family comedies that also included the likes of Black-ish, Modern Family, and The Middle. When you think about it, it remains rather remarkable that all four of these shows had so fantastic of a run.

Now, we tend to think that ABC is entering a slightly different era of comedy with Abbott Elementary being at the center of that. We’ll see it that leads to some other great shows.

