Saint X season 1 episode 5 spoilers: Emily, Josh in trouble?

As we prepare ourselves to see Saint X season 1 episode 5 on Hulu this next week, we do think there’s a ton to prepare for — including some things that feel fairly inevitable.

So where should we start? Well, think about the fact that the deeper Emily goes looking for the truth on Alison, the more she interferes with her own life. We’re not surprised that this is becoming an obsession. Just think in terms of everything that she lost! This was a death that radically changed her life, and all of a sudden she feels this almost-cosmic connection where she can start to get a few more answers.

However, the problem is that doing all of this can come with a radical personal toll, and that will be more and more evident now that we are a significant chunk into the story.

If you want to get a few more details about episode 5, just check out the synopsis below…

Someone from his past reaches out to Clive. Tyler tries to push things with Alison. Emily and Josh’s relationship is challenged as she continues to search for answers. Emily and Sunita clash over her growing obsession.

Are we going to get all the answers within this particular episode?

As great as that would be, probably not. We are well-aware of the fact that a lot of things within this world take time and we tend to think the same will be said here. There is a reason why some mysteries have lasted as long as they have.

If you have at least enjoyed most of the series so far, we have a hard time thinking that this is going to change. After all, consider the performances, the unique setting, and the collision of themes that this story has brought to the table so far. Why would any of this start to change now?

