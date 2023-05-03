Chicago Med season 8 episode 20 spoilers: Crockett, Will team up

Are you ready to check out Chicago Med season 8 episode 20 on NBC next week? It shouldn’t come as a shock, but there is a lot to be excited about!

First and foremost, let’s start things off by noting that “The Winds of Change Are Starting to Blow” is an hour that could bring a lot of drama with it. There are multiple conflicts between characters, jaw-dropping surprises, and hopefully instances where everyone gets a little bit emotional.

Want to learn a little bit more? Then go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 8 episode 20 synopsis below:

05/10/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Maggie clashes with Charles on a patient who’s distrustful of hospitals. Crockett and Will fight against Med’s new policies to save their cancer patient. Hannah and Archer pull surprising things out of their unsuspecting patients. TV-14

Of course, we can’t just sit here and pretend that we are in a place where the finale is not right around the corner. That is just weeks away! We are anticipating as we get a little closer to that an opportunity to see some characters really be on the brink of some big decisions. For example, we really wonder about Maggie’s future based on what we’ve seen about the finale already. Meanwhile, Archer has gone through his fair share of health problems, and we do wonder on some level what that means for the future, as well.

Sure, we know that there is a season 9 coming, and there is a lot to be excited about with that! We just know that based on this franchise’s history, there is a lot of room for some sort of shocking cliffhanger and you should really be prepared for that far in advance.

What do you most want to see moving into Chicago Med season 8 episode 20 over at NBC?

