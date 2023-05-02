Gotham Knights season 1 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Belly of the Beast’

Are you ready to see Gotham Knights season 1 episode 8 over on The CW next week? We hope so, as there is a lot of great stuff ahead! This is an episode titled “Belly of the Beast” that will challenge some main characters … but also further along the journey of one Harvey Dent down a pretty specific path.

As of right now, we would say that we’re right in the middle of a pretty fantastic story for one Misha Collins, and we also tend to think there are going to be some interesting chances for it to have a few other twists and turns as things move forward. Sure, we know a certain amount of this character’s origins and what he becomes, but this is a very specific show! Gotham Knights does have a little bit of creative license to twist the story however it chooses.

To learn a little more about what is ahead, including some other teases, check out the full season 1 episode 8 synopsis:

INFILTRATING THE COURT – A series of cryptic clues leads Turner (Oscar Morgan) and Duela (Olivia Rose Keegan) to one of The Court’s secret meetings. Meanwhile, Stephanie (Anna Lore) learns her mom’s addiction is worse than she thought and turns to her father Arthur (guest star Ethan Embry) for help. Finally, a lapse in time leads Harvey (Misha Collins) to a startling discovery. Navia Robinson, Fallon Smythe and Tyler DiChiara also star. Jeffrey Hunt directed the episode written by David Paul Francis & Nate Gualtieri (#108). Original airdate 5/9/2023. Every episode of GOTHAM KNIGHTS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

What is coming up after this?

Well, let’s just say there is another short hiatus. This is not a series operating under the typical network TV schedule, with the finale currently scheduled to air in late June. With that in mind, we absolutely anticipate patience being required … and that may or may not include on a possible renewal. We have to wait and see how much a possible writers’ strike complicates things.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Gotham Knights season 1 episode 8 as it arrives on The CW?

(Photo: The CW.)

