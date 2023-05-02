Night Court season 1 episode 16 (finale) spoilers: Abby on trial

Next week on NBC you’re going to see Night Court season 1 episode 16 — an installment that is bigger than most. We are talking here about the all-important finale, and one that does at least raise the comedic stakes higher than they have been for a little while.

So what is at the center of this particular installment? Let’s just say there’s a bit of a role reversal going on here for Abby, as she and Dan both find themselves having to fight for their future. This is a chance to see a very different sort of story, one that should also feel pretty darn amusing by the very end of it.

Below, you can check out the full Night Court season 1 episode 16 synopsis with other insight on what lies ahead:

05/09/2023 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : Abby is on trial and she and Dan are fighting for her professional life. District Attorney Jeff Dewitt returns and forces Olivia to choose sides. Abby and Rand find their relationship at a crossroads. TV-PG

Is there going to be a cliffhanger at the end?

That remains to be seen but for the time being, we wouldn’t be anywhere near as concerned about that. Given that the show has a season 2 renewal, there isn’t that much of a reason to worry about the future. So long as Night Court remains entertaining and/or hilarious, there will be viewers to show up to watch season 2 no matter when it premieres.

(Of course, it goes without saying that there is a sense of new-found confusion over that thanks to the current writers’ strike that is going on within the TV industry. The resolution of that will hugely impact when more work can be done on the show.)

Related – Get some more news on the Night Court season 2 renewal, if you have yet to see it

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 1 episode 16 on NBC?

How do you think the finale is going to wrap? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates further on down the road.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







