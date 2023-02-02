Night Court renewed early for season 2 NBC!

After just a small handful of episodes on the air, NBC has made their verdict very-much clear on the future of Night Court — you will be seeing a season 2 down the road!

In a statement confirming the big news today, here is some of NBC’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz had to say about the show’s success:

“It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing … A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”

There is so much that the network did right with this show from the very beginning, whether it be bringing back actors like John Larroquette or getting Melissa Raunch on board so shortly after her time on The Big Bang Theory. It allowed this show to be an almost instant success, especially given that it didn’t have much of a lead-in at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

When you think about all of this in general, it feels like this could be a show that could go on for several seasons and beyond just that, we certainly think there is a good chance that you will see it back for a little bit more at some point in the fall. In between this, Ghosts, and Abbott Elementary, we are seeing a pretty strong comeback when it comes to the network TV comedy these days. Now, we just have to see if these shows are a flash in a pan or a sign that we’re building towards something more.

Sure, Night Court does also have to retain its numbers the rest of the season, but we don’t think anyone is pressing the panic button about that right now.

What do you think about Night Court being renewed early for a season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







