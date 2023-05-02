Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8: The major role of Henry Lasso

As we prepare for Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 on Apple TV+ tonight, is Henry about to become a major player? There are reasons to think so!

While we did see a certain amount of Ted’s son back in the premiere episode, he’s mostly been a part of the show remotely ever since. Yet, episode 8 (titled “We’ll Never Have Paris”) could be the most important installment for the character so far.

So why is Henry in London? Well, Michelle and Dr. Jacob are off on some romantic getaway, which we are sure is going to stir up a lot of emotions in Ted. We do tend to think that he’s happy to be spending time with his son, but is struggling to accept the idea of his ex moving on with someone else … something he hasn’t been able to do fully in the same way.

We’ve said it for a long time, but the only feasible ending for Ted is for him to return to America and leave Richmond. Is this the episode that is going to reinforce that further with him? We just don’t see a world where he thinks being away from his son long-term is a good idea. As a matter of fact, it’s been hard to reconcile him being away as long as he has. This could have him questioning almost everything, especially since it’s hard to envision a situation where Henry ends up living with his son full-time in England, away from both his mother and the support system he’s had there all of his life.

Has Henry’s life been perfect there? Not necessarily, especially after the bullying incident earlier this season. Yet, we think moving to another country is a pretty darn radical shift.

