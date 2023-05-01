Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 run time; is Ted spiraling?

In just over 24 hours Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8 will arrive on Apple TV+, but how much of the story are we getting?

We should note that just from the title alone of “We’ll Never Have Paris,” there is a good bit to be excited about here. After all, there is potential for a lot of romance and yet, potential that everything will also fall apart.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more TED LASSO videos!

When it comes to run times, there is no denying that we’re on a pretty great run with this show at the moment. After all, consider the fact that the past two episodes easily clocked in at more than 50 minutes, with the Amsterdam-set “Sunflowers” checking in at more than an hour. For episode 8, we’ll be getting a heart 54 minutes courtesy of the aforementioned streaming service.

So why are the episodes so much longer this season?

You can argue that a behind-the-scenes change is one component to it, as Jason Sudeikis is now the sole showrunner. Also, there are simply more stories to tell all across the board! There are some characters who now have pretty significant storylines after being smaller players in the first two seasons, and that’s not something that we can ignore.

We know there are some criticisms out there for episode lengths and in general, most of the season 3 episodes have a joke or two that are a little drawn out. Yet, we’re never going to be upset with getting more of this show, especially knowing that season 3 could very well be the final one! It feels, at least for now, that Sudeikis is not really entertaining the idea of doing more until this batch of episodes is more or less in the can.

What to expect tomorrow…

Well, Ted will be taking care of his son Henry while Michelle and Dr. Jacob are on a romantic trip together. The mere thought of that is going to make life pretty darn hard on the title character…

Related – Do you want to get a better sense of what could be coming on Ted Lasso this time?

What do you most want to see when it comes to Ted Lasso season 3 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for all sorts of other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







