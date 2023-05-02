Is FBI new tonight on CBS? If you are hoping to get more news on the show, plus also FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, we get it! We know that we are close to the end of the season, and we also know that we’ve had a lot of great episodes as of late.

Unfortunately, this is where we do come in with a little bit of bad news — alas, there is nothing new on the air tonight. This is a small break in the action — to be specific, this is actually the last break in the action we’re going to have between now and the end of the season. All three of these shows will be back on May 9, and each one has three episodes remaining.

So is there anything that we can do to make the wait a little bit easier? We tend to think so! All you have to do, at least for now, is check out the synopses for all three of these shows below…

FBI season 5 episode 21, “Privilege” – All eyes are on the team when they try to find out who kidnapped the only child of a prominent U.S senator. The abduction also uncovers a potential link to a similar case that was pushed to the side by local authorities, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, May 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: International season 2 episode 20, “A Tradition of Secrets” – After a cybersecurity expert robs one of Switzerland’s largest and most secretive banks, the Fly Team is called to track down the fugitive. Also, Smitty’s loyalty is put to the test, on the CBS Original series FBI: INTERNATIONAL, Tuesday, May 9 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

FBI: Most Wanted season 4 episode 20, “These Walls” – The witness Remy and Kristen are visiting in prison is put in danger when a riot breaks out, leaving the staff and visitors held hostage by two murderous gangs, on the CBS Original series FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, May 9 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

Of course, we are expecting that the tension and drama for all three of these shows is only going to increase as we get closer to the finales — why wouldn’t it? Given that these shows have also all been renewed for a good while now, there is a chance that a pretty dramatic cliffhanger is coming. We would say to go ahead and be prepared for that, just in case.

What do you most want to see entering FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International when they return?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for even more great updates the rest of the way.

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







