Succession season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Connor’s tough decision

As we get ourselves prepared for Succession season 4 episode 7 on HBO this weekend, let’s just say that there are some changes afoot! We mean this in particular when it comes to Connor Roy, who has to figure out what the future holds for his ill-fated Presidential campaign.

Now, we know it was weird to have so little of Connor the past two weeks, but remember he had some big stuff earlier this season! Given that we are also inching closer now to the Presidential election, his story will inevitably come back into the forefront. The next new episode is titled “Tailgate Party,” and this is when some other big decisions could be arriving to his doorstep.

Want to know more? Then take a look at the full Succession season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

Hoping to work the angles on the GoJo deal, Kendall and Roman ask Shiv to invite a political insider to Logan’s annual pre-election day party. Later, Connor considers whether to adjust his ambitions after receiving intel from the Mencken team, while Kendall and Roman catch wind of a potentially fortuitous scandal.

So what could be going on here?

If we had to send our speculative brain into overdrive here, the easiest assumption to make is that Connor could get word that he is taking votes away from Mencken, which could cause him to lose. We know that this character has super-close ties, both to Roman and also to ATN as a whole — to the point where it is causing complications elsewhere with Waystar. Need we bring up what just happened with Joy on this past episode?

Ultimately, Connor may have to drop out to avoid an outcome that Roman does not want … but would he actually do that? This could create some surprising (and also amusing) tension within the family, depending on what happens…

Where do you think the story is going to go as we move into Succession season 4 episode 7 on HBO?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around for other updates.

