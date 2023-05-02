Saturday Night Live: Is Pete Davidson episode delayed?

Is there going to be a new episode of Saturday Night Live this week hosted by Pete Davidson? We know that once upon a time, this was formally announced. However, that does not mean that we are going to get it now.

For the past couple of weeks, there has been uncertainty around this episode due to a looming writers’ strike. Because episodes of this show are produced a mere matter of days before they air, this show is one of the first major casualties out there beyond the world of late-night talk shows. With this in mind and with a WGA strike now active, it is hard to imagine a situation where this episode happens over the next few days.

According to a report from TVLine, this weekend’s episode will likely be postponed, but the question here is for how long. Would there really be new episodes in the middle of the summer if the strike lasts that long? Or, would the remainder of the season be canceled altogether? This is one of those situations that could shift and change over the next few weeks depending on what happens with a strike. We’re not going to sit here and act as though anything is 100% set in stone when clearly, it is not.

For the time being, let’s just say that we’re hoping that the writers get what they so richly deserve, and that they get it soon. Their requests are certainly reasonable, especially in an industry that is becoming more and more fractured and competitive. They are the backbone of this industry!

Of course, we tend to think that the TV world without writers will radically change live programming over the next few months … and not for the better. We will have to see what happens here.

