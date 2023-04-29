Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? It probably goes without saying, but we all want more of the late-night sketch show. How can we not?

However, it is also reasonably clear at the moment that we are facing a somewhat-uncertain future here, perhaps more than we have since the onset of the global health crisis.

So where should we actually start off? Well, it makes sense to begin with the bad news: There is no new episode tonight, and that is 100% confirmed. We are in the final week of a planned hiatus, and the plan for right now is to bring the series back when it comes to next weekend.

Of course, the operative words here are “the plan for right now.” There is always a chance that this could change, and the reasoning for that is tied to a potential writers’ strike. If that begins next week, the episode featuring Pete Davidson as the host could be canceled. Heck, the same could be said for the rest of the season, and the Ana de Armas episode could serve as the finale.

Do we want more? Sure, but so much of it is dependent on events that are outside of Saturday Night Live. We tend to think the cast would love to be back again, but the writers need a fair deal — that much has been clear for a long time now. Our hope is that within the next few days, there will be a resolution here and nothing will be interrupted.

In theory, there could be a couple more episodes after Pete’s, even though there isn’t more info out there about them. NBC may be waiting to see the resolution of a potential strike before revealing anything else.

