Succession season 4 finale title, run time reportedly revealed

It goes without saying at this point that the Succession season 4 finale is more important than any other — this is the series finale. It is, more than likely, the final farewell to the Roy family on television. Sure, there is always a chance at spin-off or something else down the road, but do you really want to bank on that? From our vantage point, we absolutely don’t — especially since everyone is saying that there will not be one.

Now with that in mind, let’s take a look at some of the reports that are out there about the end of the road?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SUCCESSION videos!

According to Film Updates on Twitter, the title for the series finale here is “With Open Eyes” and as of right now, it is slated to run for a full 90 minutes. Given the amount of story that there is still left to tell within the world of the Roy family, we don’t think that there are any big surprises that go along with that.

Now for us personally, it feels almost like a fool’s errand to sit here and think that everything is settled — in reality, that could not be anything further from the truth. We tend to think personally that we’re going to see even more changes when it comes to who is at the top of the Waystar Royco food chain. Heck, we wouldn’t even be altogether shocked if another major character gets killed off before the end.

We just know that for HBO in general, it is going to be extremely hard to say goodbye to the show with as loyal of an audience as they have built over the years. Most networks would have begged for another couple of years, but we give them a lot of credit for allowing Jesse Armstrong to end the story when he felt it was right.

Related – Check out our take on the latest Succession promo…

What are you the most excited to see as we move towards the much-hyped Succession series finale?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







