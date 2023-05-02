Magnum PI season 5: Good news via repeat ratings?

Over the weekend, we shared a post looking at how Magnum PI season 5 could benefit heavily from having strong repeats. After all, these make money just like normal episodes do, and there is a certain amount of value in these posting solid ratings during the off-season.

Given that the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series is somewhat procedural in nature, this does open the door to a certain extent for there to be a lot of repeats throughout the summer — and for them to perform rather well. Most of the episodes stand up well enough on their own that you can jump in, without knowledge of the prior episode, and still be okay and have a good time. While some viewers may prefer serialized arcs, there is a lot of value in the story-of-the-week plot for more casual viewers or those discovering the show for the first time.

Now that we’ve got one Magnum PI repeat officially in the can for the off-season, how did it fare? Well, Sunday night’s encore drew a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 2 million viewers. It retained a pretty significant chunk of its live viewership, and it actually drew more total viewers than a new episode of The Blacklist. All of this does give us a little bit of hope when it comes to the future of the show.

Of course, and as we’ve mentioned before, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about a season 6, and that is beyond the second batch of ten episodes that is set to air potentially this fall. NBC has to be happy with not just the continued performance of the show, but also the social-media traffic and devoted fandom it brings.

The one thing we hope happens during the hiatus

Is there a chance that we could see the show’s first four seasons turn up on Peacock? We know CBS has control of those, but it would be nice to see a deal worked out to boost the overall streaming performance even further.

Does the performance of this Magnum PI repeat help to set the stage for a season 6?

